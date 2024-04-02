California woman attempts to become record holder for longest scarf

RICHMOND COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A California woman is attempting to become the record holder for the longest scarf crocheted by an individual.

Daisy Ptak says she began her scarf when she was learning to crochet in February 2023 as a way to cope with some health issues.

Currently, the longest crochet scarf created by an individual is 834 feet, eight inches, which was created by a woman in the United Kingdom and was certified on March 17, 2023.

Ptak's scarf is a massive 870-feet long.

Guinness does not certify on the spot as everything has to be verified and then there is paperwork. The process could take weeks.

According to Ptak, the project took 376 days and consumed a whopping 250 skeins of yarn.