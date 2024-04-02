California authorities rescue man clinging to a cliff

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There were some harrowing moments on a cliffside in Sonoma County.

Rescuers were called to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area after an individual fell about 50 feet down from a trail and was clinging to the side of a rock cliff above the ocean.

The incident happened around 7:40pm Sunday.

A flight crew with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) located the person using thermal imaging, and a dramatic rescue ensued.

The person, who has yet to be identified, was placed in a rescue device before being flown off the cliff to safety.

There is no word on the person's condition.