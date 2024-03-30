South Bay Area experiences rain and winds

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - More rain is expected in the Bay Area this weekend following Friday's storm.

Forecasters expect a weather system to bring wind, rain, and a few thunderstorms to the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) advises residents to anticipate minor flooding and potential tree and power line damage.

Traffic delays are also expected during the afternoon and evening. More isolated showers will continue into Sunday, but wind speeds will decrease.