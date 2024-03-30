Northern California hit with snow and rain, affecting travel in the Sierra

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Rain and snow is making travel in the Sierra difficult in some parts just as people are hitting the road for the holiday weekend.

Another snowstorm hit the Sierra, creating dangerous road conditions for travelers on Interstate 80 (I-80).

"We saw some chain control signs but we weren't expecting this," said Curtis Tran, a driver.

"Not at all actually, I'm really surprised like what's going on," said Yash Choudhary, another driver.

Came prepared

For more than an hour, Caltrans stopped traffic at Cisco Grove due to a crash, delaying hundreds of drivers, like Tran and his family.

"We are headed to Mountain Rose, we got an Airbnb, and we are just trying to get there, but we got stopped," Tran shared.

His kids took the opportunity to enjoy the snow.

Chains or snow tires were also required for travelers. Tran says he was aware of the conditions and came prepared.

"We have snow chains, snow socks...We are ready to go," Tran spoke.

Icy roads and low visibility

The heavy snow fall caused icy roads and low visibility, and Caltrans vehicles constantly working to maintain the roads.

"Once we start seeing accumulation of snow on the roads, the plow are gonna be out there removing it to the shoulder keeping the highway clear and open," said Jeremy Linder, Caltrans spokesperson.

Caltrans says the best thing to do is to avoid travel, but for those headed to the Sierra, the advice is drive slow and safely.

"Definitely come prepared, pack food, water, be prepared to wait a long time," Tran expressed.

For the Tran family, it's worth the wait.