Skip to Content
California News

Cars stuck in San Bernardino mountains amid blizzard-like conditions

By ,
today at 5:47 PM
Published 5:56 PM

SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Blizzard-like conditions leave motorists stuck in the San Bernardino mountains.

The vehicle count continues to grow as Highway 18, between Running Springs and Big Bear Dam, has become a massive snow trap.

Vehicles ranging from pick up trucks to sports cars are stuck, spun out or have even crashed off the road.

As vehicles become stuck in the middle of the road, it is forcing other motorists to either veer into on coming traffic or stop completely.

Bottled necked areas are forcing vehicles to stop then immediately become stuck themselves, and the piled up vehicles will make it hard for snow plows to continue work through out Highway 18.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content