Cars stuck in San Bernardino mountains amid blizzard-like conditions

SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Blizzard-like conditions leave motorists stuck in the San Bernardino mountains.

The vehicle count continues to grow as Highway 18, between Running Springs and Big Bear Dam, has become a massive snow trap.

Vehicles ranging from pick up trucks to sports cars are stuck, spun out or have even crashed off the road.

As vehicles become stuck in the middle of the road, it is forcing other motorists to either veer into on coming traffic or stop completely.

Bottled necked areas are forcing vehicles to stop then immediately become stuck themselves, and the piled up vehicles will make it hard for snow plows to continue work through out Highway 18.