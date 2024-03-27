Martha Reeves receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Performer Martha Reeves was honored with the 2,776th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the ceremony took place at 11:30am, located at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard, with Reeves receiving the star in the Recording category.

Angelique Jackson served as the ceremony's emcee while Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder spoke at the event.

Walk of Fame officials said that Reeves' star will be on the same strip where many other iconic Motown acts, such as The Supremes, Stevie wonder, The Temptations and The Miracles, have also been honored.

Reeves was the lead singer of the legendary girl group, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas.

The press release mentions that Reeves is known for hits such as "Dancing in the Street," "Jimmy Mack" and "(Love is Like a) Heatwave." Her hits even earned her an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995.

Reeves' Motown peers praised the singer for her contributions to the world of music.

"I am so thrilled to be here today to honor someone very special to Motown and me...she's raw and she's real. She may be sassy but always classy. And when she did her thing there was truly no where to run, no where to hide...she and the Vandellas set off a heat wave felt around the world, and everybody was dancing in the streets. I'm talking about the one and only, Martha Reeves." Berry Gordy, Motown founder

"I am so so happy and so proud to be here today and to see another one of our Motown family members have a star on the Walk of Fame...We had so many wonderful talented people there and many of them are on this walk. Martha's time - you're here. I wouldn't have missed this for the world because Martha is one of our profound acts...she was one of the ones who helped to put Motown on the map all over the world." Smokey Robinson, former Motown artist

"So Martha, I congratulate you for receiving this honor. It's long overdue but even though it's now...it's better than never receiving it. I love you Martha and I thank you for every bit of your time that you shared with me. God bless you. Stevie Wonder, former Motown artist

Reeves expressed her gratitude for her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and for those who have supported her career.

"I am real proud that I made it to 80 because I thought I'd be dead by 37. Life is real good to me, all of my friends are here...everyone that is taping/recording...and all of the girls that I have sang background with...all of them...everybody. Everybody, I love you, so thank you." Martha Reeves, Walk of Fame Star Recipient

Reeves also found success outside of music and served as an elected councilwoman for the city of detroit from 2005 to 2009.