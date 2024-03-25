California woman rescued after falling into river

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A woman was rescued from the Los Angeles River on Sunday after she fell into the water as a spring storm battered Southern California.

Several emergency crews responded to the area after receiving a call about a water rescue.

The woman was swept by the river while emergency personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) attempted to save her.

With the support of a helicopter, the emergency respondent was lowered into the river and narrowly missed the woman.

Soon after, the rescue team member was able to grab onto the woman and they both were lifted safely into the chopper.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and hypothermia.

It is unclear how the woman ended up in the river.