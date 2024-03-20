Toddler in California causes deadly crash, killing another toddler

WOODLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A freak accident has shattered two families in California.

The father of two-year-old Ailahni Sanchez Martinez was with family, setting up their taco truck, when the two-year-old was hit by a truck and killed. Now, police said a three-year-old was in the truck's driver's seat.

They say the driver of that truck left it running in the gas station parking lot, with the three-year-old inside. Somehow, the child got out of its car seat, causing the truck to move and hitting the little girl.

On Monday, community members came together to support the family. Another food truck owner set up in the same parking lot to donate all the day's earnings to the family.

"Any money or any kind of financial thing is probably not the best solution, but at least it's a little help towards the funeral," said Bryan Ayala, a food truck operator.

No charges have been filed.