California attorney general holds press conference on organized retail crime ring

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - California Attorney General Rob Bonta is holding a press conference Tuesday morning.

According to NBC News, the press conference is to announce charges against suspects involved in an organized retail crime ring.

NBC News also says in addition to Bonta, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief of Detectives Alan Hamiliton is participating in the press conference.

The press conference is taking place at 10:30am at LAPD Headquarters in Los Angeles. To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.