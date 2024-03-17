A third person in San Francisco bus stop crash is dead

UPDATE: A third person in Saturday's bus stop crash in San Francisco has died. Police says a woman died from her injuries at the hospital.

The crash happened around noon on Saturday when a car plowed into a bus stop where four people were waiting.

Two people in the shelter were pronounced dead at the scene, including a child.

The driver was taken to a hospital, along with an infant who police say is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

