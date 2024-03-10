Skip to Content
Dozens of people gather to protest and demand ceasefire in Gaza ahead of 2024 Oscars

March 10, 2024 4:36 PM
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - As celebrities were prepared to hit the red carpet for the 2024 Oscars, a crowd gathered outside the Dolby Theatre in protest.

Hundreds of protesters marched through Hollywood ahead of the 96th Academy Awards to highlight what they call a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Protesters began to pack the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue around 10:30am on Sunday.

Organizers include the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, Black Lives Matter LA, The Free Democratic Palestine Movement and the International League of Peoples' Struggle.

A dispersal order was issued in the area for unlawful assembly, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. However, a separate march was scheduled for 2:00pm.

Groups are calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and for industry leaders in Hollywood to take action.

