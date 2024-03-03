Ten people injured after falling from border fence in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ten people were hospitalized Saturday after falling from the border fence near the Tijuana River Valley in San Diego.

According to officials, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received reports from Border Patrol that people were climbing the fence and fell.

Upon arrival, crews found 10 individuals who were then taken to the hospital with various injuries including broken bones.

Officials have not provided additional details regarding the incident at this time.