Four people injured after a tree branch fell on their car

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Four people were injured after a large tree collapsed in San Francisco.

Strong winds and heavy rain caused the tree to topple into the road Friday afternoon.

The tree stood at around 20 to 25 feet and came down onto a car, injuring the four people inside. All victims were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Multiple lanes were closed due to the downed tree, and traffic was re-routed until the tree was cleared.

