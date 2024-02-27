Skip to Content
California News

California suspect nearly hits police officer during police chase

CBS
By ,
today at 7:26 AM
Published 7:44 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A suspect driving a stolen vehicle in Inglewood rammed into a police cruiser, narrowly missing the officer outside of the car.

The chase began in Beverly Hills before after the city's automated license plate recognition system flagged the driver's car.

The suspect led officers through Beverly Hills before the city handed it off to the California Highway Patrol. The suspect used several freeways to get from West to South Los Angeles before exiting onto city streets.

At this point, another driver, uninvolved in the pursuit, tried to ram the suspect off the road. After the strange occurrence, the suspect sped through South LA streets at over 90 mph before briefly slowing down to allow a CHP officer to drive up next to the car.

The officer sideswiped the suspect's car before trying to pin it to the sidewalk but to no avail. Despite the blistering fast speeds, police continued their efforts to end the pursuit with several unsuccessful PIT maneuver attempts.

The unusually aggressive tactics by CHP ended when an officer blocked the road in front of the suspect. In an attempt to slip through a narrow gap in the blockade, the suspect slammed into two cars, including the CHP cruiser, and nearly ran over an officer.

After the crash, the suspect quickly jumped out of the stolen car and ran through the neighborhood until officers could track him down.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content