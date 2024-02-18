Skip to Content
California’s Bay Area under alert ahead of storm

today at 5:05 PM
Published 5:25 PM

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Heavy rain, strong winds, high surf and thunderstorms are expected to impact parts of California Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area shared on social media that a strong weather system will touch down in the region.

A wind advisory and flood watch went into effect Sunday morning.

The wind advisory is set to continue through late Monday night while the flood watch will continue through Wednesday morning.

Officials urge residents to stay weather-aware, and keep up with the latest developments from a reliable weather source.

