Driverless car in California vandalized over the weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A self-driving car was vandalized and set on fire in San Francisco Saturday night.

The Waymo autonomous vehicle was not transporting any passengers at the time of the incident.

A Waymo spokesperson said the group of people surrounded the car and started attacking it by tagging the car and breaking the windows.

Authorities also said that a firework was lit inside the vehicle which ultimately led to the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to 415-575-4444.

