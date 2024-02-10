SpaceX launches Starlink satellite after numerous delays

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Friday evening.

Friday's launch included 22 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base that were sent to low-Earth orbit.

The Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe and has a constellation of satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up.

This was the 14th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

It has previously launched missions including NROL-87, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-9 and mutliple others.

After stage separation, the first stage landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship in the Pacific Ocean.