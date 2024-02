MALIBU, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An earthquake shook parts of California on Friday. The quake measured in at a magnitude of 4.6 near Malibu, shaking the coast and inland areas of Southern California.

More than a dozen aftershocks were reported within an hour in the same area too.

Varying between magnitudes of 3.0 and 2.7.

Thankfully, there have been no signs of significant damage thus far.