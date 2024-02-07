Skip to Content
California man exits flooded car during a live shot

By
today at 6:34 AM
Published 6:42 AM

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A San Diego man casually exits his car after driving into a flooded area of the city during a live shot on Tuesday.

NBC 7 reporter Kelvin Henry was reporting live from Mission Valley when a man ignored flood warnings and drove into the overflowing river.

Heavy rain flooded roads, prompting road closures for San Diego County.

Law enforcement officials urged drivers to avoid driving, but for those who must travel, they urged to be aware of road closures.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a series of storms could ultimately drop three-to-four inches of rain in the area by Sunday.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

