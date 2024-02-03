Red carpet set up for 66th Annual Grammy Awards has begun

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Red carpet set up has begun for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

The award show will be held live on Sunday night, from Los Angeles, as awards are handed out to this year's best musicians, but 2024 is bringing some new wrinkles, including short films that will play before some artist performances in order to tell the story of the artist's year.

Additionally, three new categories will be introduced as well as the first-ever Best African Music Performance Award.

History may also be made on Sunday, if Taylor Swift takes home Album of the Year. Swift would break the record of the artist with the most wins, ever, with four.

The 66th Annual Grammy Award will air on CBS at 6:00pm.