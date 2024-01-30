FBI announces results “Operation Dead Hand” via press conference

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and their partners will hold a press conference on Tuesday to announce the results of "Operation Dead Hand."

According to NBC News, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies will report "federal charges and arrests of alleged members of criminal drug trafficking organizations importing and exporting" various narcotics "throughout North America via Southern California and other cities."

NBC News also says the following people will participate in the press conference:

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Don Alway

United States Attorney Martin Estrada

LAPD Assistant Chief Blake Chow; Director, Office of Special Operations

CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles, Cheryl M. Davies

Royal Canadian Mountain Police Chief Superintendent, Mathieu Bertrand

California Department of Justice Director of Investigation, Stephen Woolery

The press conference will start at 11:00am Pacific. To watch the livestream, see attached video.