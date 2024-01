VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched its second Falcon 9 rocket Monday morning from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The rocket lifted off at 12:57am Eastern.

The launch follows the Starlink 6-38 Mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center less than five hours earlier.

In addition, the West Coast launch adds another 22 Starlink satellites to a constellation with more than 5,300 satellites in orbit.