California News

California authorities found six people dead in the desert


today at 12:26 PM
Published 12:37 PM

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An investigation is underway after six people were found dead in a remote desert area near El Mirage, California.

Deputies were called to a dirt road in the high desert of San Bernardino County just after 8:00pm Tuesday night and located two vehicles at the scene.

Authorities initially said five bodies were found. However, a sixth body was located this morning.

There is no confirmation yet as to the cause and manner of death, or the identities and ages of the victims.

Authorities say additional details won't be available until the scene is fully processed.

California News

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

