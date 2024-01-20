George Clinton honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There was a new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, and it belongs to performer George Clinton.

The legendary performer was honored with the 2,769th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, January 19.

He received his star in the category of recording.

Sibley Scoles served as the emcee of the ceremony and Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ben Crump, and Janie Bradford were speakers.

The highly influential song writer, record producer, and performer was recognized for his contributions to funk music and pushing musical boundaries.

