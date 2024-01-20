California man shot at Japanese Village Plaza

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating a shooting at the Japanese Village Plaza Friday.

The incident occurred around 2:49pm at the shopping mall at 2nd Street in Los Angeles.

LAPD officers said they received a radio call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired. Officers arrived to find a man in his 30s who had been shot. An ambulance was requested by first responders.

Officers said the shooter fled and is currently on the loose. The suspect is desribed as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes. The weapon used was a black hand gun, officers said.

The motive of the shooting is still under investigation.