Skip to Content
California News

California Forever to hold press conference on ballot initiatives

By ,
today at 10:39 AM
Published 10:51 AM

SOLANDO COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - California Forever is holding a press conference at the Vista Theater on Wednesday.

According to NBC News, the press conference will be about presenting a proposed ballot initiative to build middle-class homes in safe, walkable neighborhoods.

In addition, the company says they will also create "a new economic engine for Solando County."

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:00am Pacific Time, and KYMA will livestream the press conference soon.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content