California Forever to hold press conference on ballot initiatives

SOLANDO COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - California Forever is holding a press conference at the Vista Theater on Wednesday.

According to NBC News, the press conference will be about presenting a proposed ballot initiative to build middle-class homes in safe, walkable neighborhoods.

In addition, the company says they will also create "a new economic engine for Solando County."

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:00am Pacific Time, and KYMA will livestream the press conference soon.