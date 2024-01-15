Skip to Content
"Oppenheimer" wins eight awards at the 29th Annual Critic's Choice Awards

today at 10:31 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Award season is in full swing in Hollywood at Sunday night's 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

"Oppenheimer" was the big winner, taking home eight honors including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

In the television (TV) categories, "Succession" captured Best TV Drama, just as it did at last week's Golden Globes. Series star Sarah Snook also repeated her win in the acting categories, as did her castmate Kieran culkin.

It was also deja vu for "The Bear" as it followed up its Golden Globes win for Best TV Comedy, and series stars Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White also repeated their acting wins.

"The Bear" and "Succession" are also big favorites for wins heading into Monday night's Emmy Awards, which honor the year's best in TV.

