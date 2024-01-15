Skip to Content
California driver crashes into a building, says seatbelt saved her life

today at 4:39 PM
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A driver who took an I-80 off-ramp a bit too fast slammed into a building in Downtown San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) in San Francisco took photos showing the damage the Toyota Corolla left to the building's second and third floors before plunging to the ground late Sunday night.

Emergency workers were able to pry the driver out of her Corolla and get her to the hospital.

CHP says she was listed as stable on Monday.

Officers say this wreck is a good reminder that seatbelts save lives.

