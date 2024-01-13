California Science Center displays important piece to Endeavour display

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An enormous piece of the new space shuttle Endeavour display at the California Science Center is in place.

The shuttle's giant external fuel tank was moved into a vertical position Friday. The move is part of a plan to position the shuttle as it would look if ready for launch.

In addition, the 65,000 pound fuel tank is the last known flight-qualified external shuttle tank in existence. The tank sits alongside two 149-foot tall standing solid rocket boosters.

The shuttle display will be the centerpiece of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

An opening date for the new $400 million center has not yet been determined.