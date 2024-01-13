Skip to Content
California News

California Science Center displays important piece to Endeavour display

By ,
today at 10:29 AM
Published 11:00 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An enormous piece of the new space shuttle Endeavour display at the California Science Center is in place.

The shuttle's giant external fuel tank was moved into a vertical position Friday. The move is part of a plan to position the shuttle as it would look if ready for launch.

In addition, the 65,000 pound fuel tank is the last known flight-qualified external shuttle tank in existence. The tank sits alongside two 149-foot tall standing solid rocket boosters.

The shuttle display will be the centerpiece of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

An opening date for the new $400 million center has not yet been determined.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content