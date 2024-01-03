SpaceX launches another Starlink satellite from California space station

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX held another Starlink Mission Tuesday in California.

The launch saw the Falcon 9 send 21 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit, including the first six Starlink satellites with direct to cell capabilities.

This will enable mobile networks operators around the world to provide simple and easy global access to texting, calling, and browsing regardless if you're on land, lakes, or coastal waters.