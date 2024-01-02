Skip to Content
California Department of Water Resources to conduct snow survey

today at 10:32 AM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) will conduct the first snow survey of the season.

According to NBC News, the survey will be conducted at Phillips Station on Tuesday at 11:00am Pacific Time (PT), and this is to measure water content in the snowpack, which NBC News says is "a key indicator for water supply."

NBC News says Sean de Guzman, DWR Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit Manager, will be providing the latest measurements and say how this year's survey will compare to previous years, "including last year's historical season."

Following the survey, DWR representatives, Dr. Michael Anderson and Dr. Andrew Schwartz, will hold a press conference at 1:00pm PT to discuss the survey results and how the data impacts water suply decisions, according to NBC News.

To see the snow survey and press conference, see attached video.

Dillon Fuhrman

NBC News

