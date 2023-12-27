Cedars Sinai Marina del Ray Hospital nurses continue three-day strike
MARINIA DEL RAY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Nurses at Cedars Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital continued their three day strike on Tuesday as their union negotiates for higher wages and better benefits.
The nurses are also looking for better working conditions.
In a statement, management at the hospital responded to the strike:
"We had hoped to avoid another strike with highly competitive contract offers that reward the skill, talent and dedication of our represented registered nurses while securing their long-term future as our hospital grows.
While we respect the right of our represented registered nurses to participate in a strike, we strongly believe these kinds of activities distract from important work that can be done only through constructive discussions at the bargaining table. We have already reached agreement on many mutually important topics."