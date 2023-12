VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with two reconnaissance satellites for the German military from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Sunday morning.

The flight for the SARah-2 mission had originally been slated for Saturday, but it was pushed back a day to allow for additional pre-flight checks.

2023 was a busy year for SpaceX, with 94 orbital mission launched so far.