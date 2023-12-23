Charlie Sheen, “Wall Street” actor, attacked at his California home

MALIBU, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Actor Charlie Sheen was assaulted by a woman in his Malibu home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LACSD).

Authorities said they responded to the home around 1:00pm on Wednesday, and upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Sheen as a victim of the assault.

The 58-year-old actor is known for his movie credits, like "Wall Street" and "Hot Shots," as well as being the star of CBS' hit sitcom "Two and a Half Men" for eight seasons.

The suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

Schrock was expected to make a court appearance Friday, although it is not clear if she had hired or been assigned an attorney.