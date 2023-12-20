Skip to Content
California News

Bay Area experiences rain and flooding this week

By ,
today at 6:00 AM
Published 6:14 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Rain has soaked the Bay Area this week causing flooding in several areas.

Officials say Wednesday morning's commute in the area is expected to be a wet one.

Fresh on the heels of a storm system that brought rain to Northern California at the beginning of the week.

A second, stronger storm is swirling toward the region, keeping period of heavy rain in the forecast for much of the week and threatening flash flooding.

Officials say the strong storm system will slam Southern California, bringing heavy rain and the risk for flash flooding Wednesday and Thursday.

