Protestors demanding ceasefire march down LAX Airport streets

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens of protesters demanding a ceasefire in Gaza marched down the streets near LAX Airport Friday afternoon.

The demonstrators gathered near an In-N-Out Burger north of the airport before taking to the roadways.

They held signs demanding that Israel and the United States broker a permanent ceasefire in the conflict and to end Israeli occupation.

They stopped and blocked traffic for a short while when they reached the intersection of 96th Street and Vicksburg Avenue, near one of the airport entrances.