Los Angeles freeway shut down due to ceasefire protests

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza blocked a major Los Angeles freeway Wednesday morning.

The demonstrators lined up and locked arms on the southbound side the 110 Freeway connecting Downtown Los Angeles, Long Beach and the San Gabriel Valley.

It caused a massive back up and at least two school buses were spotted in amongst the standing vehicles.

A group demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war organized the demonstration.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) were on the scene trying to move the protesters so traffic could start moving again.