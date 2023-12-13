Skip to Content
California auction house holds four-day auction event

GARDENA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A California auction house, Julien's Auction, and Turner Classic Movies are gearing up for a four-day auction event this week.

It's called "Hollywood Legends." The lineup features more than a thousand famous pop culture artifacts. It includes items from movies like Batman, Star Wars, Harry Potter and The Big Lebowski.

One notable item: An original mechanical E.T. head that could go for as much as $1,000,000. But that's not all.

"Hollywood royalty and British royalty with Princess Diana also represented in this auction. Something for everyone. All genres: wizards and goblins and Star Wars and sci-fi," said Martin Nolan of Julien's Auctions.

The bidding on Princess Diana's blouse is already up to $125,000. The auction runs Thursday through Sunday.

You can bid online here.

