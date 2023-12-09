California zoo announces the rescue of mountain lion cubs

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Mountain lion sisters Maple and Willow were seen enjoying their meal in a video released by the Oakland Zoo on Friday, December 8.

The zoo announced the cubs’ rescue in late November and has been updating fans about the sisters’ progress ever since.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, the zoo wrote, “Both cubs are doing great. Their care team interacts with them daily for feedings and playtime, building physical and mental strength.”