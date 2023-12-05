Skip to Content
Darius Rucker receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

December 5, 2023 6:59 AM
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame celebrated country music star and lead singer of Hootie & The Blowfish, Darius Rucker.

Rucker, whose musical career has spanned decades with different genres, was honored Monday with the 2,766th star in the recording category.

His star is located at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard, just feet away from the star belonging to his late mentor, friend and pioneering country singer Charley Pride.

Rucker was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third Grammy Award.

In remarks, Rucker thanked his fans for his success.

"I want to thank everybody who comes out every year to see us play. I can't say thank you enough and I still can't believe I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. God Bless you," Rucker expressed.

