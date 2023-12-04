Coachella Valley High School Academies receive Golden Bell Award for CTE programs

Golden Bell Award acknowledges the academies' sustained commitment to excellence and significant impact on student outcomes

THERMAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) announced the Academies of Coachella Valley High School were honored with the prestigious Golden Bell Award in the Career Technical Education category.

CVUSD said the recognition highlights the academies' outstanding achievements and contributions in providing students with high-quality college and career opportunities.

“The Academies of Coachella Valley High School programs have played a pivotal role in enhancing A-G and graduation rates in the region. These academies, recognized as the longest-running programs in the area, have become synonymous with academic excellence and achievement. The model follows a “small school within a school” where students and teachers are cohorted for three years in a career-themed program. The model works because students have a consistent team of educators following their progress and providing college and career experiences," stated Marie Perotti, Director of College & Career at CVUSD.

“What sets the Academies apart is their ability to engage students and provide them with real-world skills that extend beyond traditional classroom learning. The programs cover a wide range of career pathways, ensuring that students are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in today's competitive landscape," said CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Luis Valentino.

CVUSD said the academies have fostered academic success, and become immensely popular, leading to fierce competition for enrollment.

There is a high demand which shows how effective the programs are in preparing students for the challenges of the future.

To learn more about Academies of Coachella Valley High School, go to https://cvhs.cvusd.us/student-resources/academic-programs/academies-and-pathways.

The Golden Bell Award is a prestigious recognition that celebrates outstanding educational programs and practices and is presented by the California School Boards Association.

CVUSD said the academies' success in the Career Technical Education category underscores their dedication to providing students with innovative and impactful learning experiences.