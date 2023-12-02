Macaulay Culkin, “Home Alone” star, receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Actor Macaulay Culkin was honored with the 2,765th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

The actor was honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood sidewalk, in the category of motion pictures.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Nissen served as the emcee and actresses Catherine O'Hara and Natasha Lyonne were speakers at the event.

Culkin began his stage career at the age of four, and shot to international stardom with his lead role in the film "Home Alone."

"Merry Christmas, you filthy animals"

O'hara, who played Culkin's mother in the film, told the crowd why "Home Alone" is a Christmas classic.

"'Home Alone' was, is, and always will be a global...a beloved global sensation. The reason is that...families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin." Catherine O'Hara, actress

While accepting his star, Culkin thanked everyone for attending and delivered one of his most iconic lines.

"First, I'd just like to thank everyone for coming...I just...There's so many people that I love, and to feel that love back is just amazing. Thank you...So yeah to wrap things up, in the spirit of the holiday season, I just want to say, 'Merry Christmas, you filthy animals.'" Macaulay Culkin, Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient

Culkin continues to make appearances as he recently landed a role in American Horror Story: Double Feature for FX, and in The Righteous Gemstones for HBO.