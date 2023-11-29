California police arrest suspect following three-hour standoff

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Rideshare passenger refused to come out of a car in a 3-hour standoff with police.

A three-hour standoff between Los Angeles police and a potentially armed rideshare passenger ends without incident.

The standoff began at about 7:30 a.m. when officers responded to a rideshare driver's report of a passenger inside their car who appeared to be armed with a gun and refused to exit the vehicle.

At least five patrol cars and two armored police vehicles arrived at the scene near a metro station in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The driver was able to get out of the car before the standoff ended and was not injured.

No shots were fired.

The passenger surrendered three hours later and was taken into custody.

Details about why he remained in the car are still unknown.