California News

Pursuit in Southern California ends in crash


today at 6:45 AM
Published 6:53 AM

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Southern C on alifornia police chase, that began as a hit-and-run, ended in dramatic fashion.

The pursuit started in San Bernardino County on Monday, east of Los Angeles, and headed west into Los Angeles County.

The pickup, which appeared to have a damaged rear tire, began fish-tailing before spinning into a curb and a tree.

Officers took the driver into custody at gunpoint.

Details about the reported hit-and-run weren't immediately available.

