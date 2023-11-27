91st Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade returns

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Hollywood Christmas parade returned for its 91st year on Sunday.

Thousands lined the streets in Tinseltown as the parade moved through the U-shaped route.

The parade included more than 90 celebrities and VIPs, 14 pre-parade and parade performers, 10 bands, six four-story-high character balloons, three floats, 39 movie cars and eight novelty vehicles.

In all, some 5,000 participants took part in teh parade, which supports Marine Toys for Tots.

It ended with an appearance from Santa Claus himself and his reindeer.