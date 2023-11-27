Skip to Content
California News

91st Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade returns

By ,
today at 5:55 AM
Published 6:02 AM

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Hollywood Christmas parade returned for its 91st year on Sunday.

Thousands lined the streets in Tinseltown as the parade moved through the U-shaped route.

The parade included more than 90 celebrities and VIPs, 14 pre-parade and parade performers, 10 bands, six four-story-high character balloons, three floats, 39 movie cars and eight novelty vehicles.

In all, some 5,000 participants took part in teh parade, which supports Marine Toys for Tots.

It ended with an appearance from Santa Claus himself and his reindeer.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content