PAJARO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shooting overnight in a small California town left two people dead and two others injured.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the shooting happened at about 1:00am Tuesday at the El Torero Bar in Pajaro.

First responders found arrived to find a man dead and three women wounded. One of the women died at the hospital.

No one has been arrested.