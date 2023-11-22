CHP working to keep motorists safe as travelers hit the road this Thanksgiving

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) statewide is preparing its annual Thanksgiving maximum enforcement period.

Starting Wednesday at 6 p.m. PST and continuing through Sunday at 11:59 p.m., CHP will increase the number of officers patrolling the highways.

It's all in an effort to reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and deaths during one of the year’s busiest traveling seasons.

“Enforcing speed laws, seatbelt law, distracted driving laws DUI laws just because this time of year especially this holiday we have a lot more motorists who are out on the side of the road or just traveling to and from trying to get to family functions so we wanna make sure that everybody travels safely," said El Centro California Highway Officer Arturo Platero.

Recently over $100,000 was granted to the Imperial County District Attorney’s office along with CHP to provide specialized training to effectively investigate and prosecute DUI cases in the Valley as they went up by more than 100 last year.

“The trend is going upward so the Office of Transportation Safety in California provided the grant. We applied for it and we got it and now that grant essentially is going to help us fund one attorney and give us money for some training or help in investigations,” said Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.