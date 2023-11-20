California’s 10 Freeway reopens in time for Monday commute and holiday travel

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - California's 10 Freeway reopened Sunday evening after it closed due to a arson fire on November 11.

Eastbound and westbound lanes opened just in time for the Monday commute and holiday travel plans.

The damaged stretch of road handles about 300,000 vehicles per day.

Contractors removed all of the debris and hazardous materials from beneath the damaged section.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said crews will continue to work on the on- and off-ramps to reopen them.

Despite the lanes reopening, Governor Gavin Newsom warned commuters in a press release to expect intermittent lane closures and temporary closures on "occasional weekends and overnight."