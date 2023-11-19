Vice President Harris visits I-10 Freeway, announces reopening

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris joined California officials Sunday to announce the I-10 Freeway will reopen on Monday.

"I want to applaud everybody. And then to all the Angelinos, I would just say this, [on Monday,] the commute is back on and Happy Thanksgiving," Harris remarked.

The earlier-than-expected reopening comes after a fire was sparked under the freeway last Saturday.

Following a rapid removal of debris and hazardous materials from beneath the damaged freeway stretch, including more than two dozen burned vehicles, authorities initially feared repair work might include demolition, which would have meant weeks to months of closures.

However, work and safety inspections were completed ahead of schedule, with Governor Gavin Newsom saying Sunday that the road might reopen as early as Sunday night ahead of the Monday morning drive and a week of holiday travel.