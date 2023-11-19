Two women speak on surviving sinking boat in Bahamas

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two women who survived a sinking tourist boat mishap in the Bahamas are now sharing their story.

A group of seven friends took a trip to the Bahamas that they will always remember, but not for the reasons they wanted.

Their cruise through paradise on November 5 turned into a nightmare as survivors said a big wave suddenly hit the boat, and within minutes, they say, the boat began to sink.

"We were fine and then all of a sudden, we were tipped...One friend in our group, she was like guys, we need to go," said Alyssa Cogburn, a survivor.

Nearby boats, lifeguards and residents acted quickly to pull more than 100 people to safety.

While Cogburn and Jasmine Hampton were fortunate to survive the incident, one woman from Colorado did not, according to officials.

Both women were grateful to be alive, and Hampton hopes the incident can help teach people a lesson in compassion.

"What was everybody going through being on the lower level, that's where all the water was going in first. And then you start to think about her family and, getting that phone call, you know. You don't know it until you go through it. And just, I hope people can understand compassion." Jasmine Hampton, survivor

The cause of why the boat sank remains unknown.